An Ohio woman has been charged with reckless driving after a fatal crash Monday on U.S. 17 in Stafford County.
At 8:47 a.m. deputies were called to the wreck near Fleet Road, where they found that a southbound Chevy Impala had crossed the median and struck a northbound Nissan Versa. The impact pushed the Nissan into a northbound van and the Nissan overturned once, the Stafford County Sheriff's Office said in a news release.
The driver and sole occupant of the Nissan, Thomas Mundy, 57, of Stafford, was taken to an area hospital, where he died, the sheriff's office said.
The driver of the Impala, Barbara Simon, 63, and her passenger were both taken to an area hospital for their injuries, the release said.
There were no injuries to anyone in the van.
Simon has been charged with reckless driving and has an initial court appearance next month, the release said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.