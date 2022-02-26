A man wanted for murder in the Feb. 21 shooting death of a Stafford County man has been arrested after fleeing to South Carolina, authorities say.
Deputies were called to the shooting in the Garrison Woods apartments in North Stafford at 2:42 p.m. and arrived to find the victim, 25-year-old Christopher McDuffie, had been shot several times. He died at the hospital a short time later.
Deputies and detectives worked through the night interviewing witnesses and collecting evidence. Detective N.D. Ridings was assigned as the lead investigator and identified Tarik Shiggs, 22, of Stafford as the murder suspect, the Stafford County Sheriff's Office said in a news release. Warrants for murder and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony were obtained.
Detectives learned Shiggs had fled the area and was in South Carolina.
"Our office worked closely with the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division Fugitive Team and the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office to locate Shiggs," the release said.
On Friday, South Carolina authorities located Shiggs and took him into custody. He was held at the Sumter County Detention Center until he can be extradited back to Stafford County.
