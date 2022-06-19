A Stafford man is in custody for murder after a shooting Sunday morning at a local motel.
At 8:15 a.m., deputies responded to a shooting at the Red Roof Inn at 386 Warrenton Road. Sgt. K.J. Simpson and Deputy B.W. Gildea arrived within three minutes and found a man in the parking lot with a gunshot wound to the chest. Deputy D.R. Ludolph responded as well and the three deputies provided first aid to the victim until medics arrived on scene to treat and transport the victim, the Stafford County Sheriff's Office said in a news release.
The suspect fled the scene in a silver Toyota Tacoma, still armed with a handgun. Deputies quickly obtained the identity of the suspect and were able to speak with him through FaceTime on his phone, the release said. A member of the Crisis Negotiation Team joined the conversation and attempted to arrange a peaceful surrender, but the suspect refused to stop. The suspect indicated he would not be taken alive, according to the sheriff's office.
A lookout was broadcast to other law enforcement agencies in Virginia and surrounding states.
Detectives processed the scene, collecting evidence and video surveillance.
At approximately 11:30 a.m. the suspect stopped on an exit ramp from I-95 in Hanover County, the sheriff's office. He was still on the FaceTime call and agreed to peacefully surrender to authorities. Hanover County deputies and Virginia State Police responded and took the suspect into custody without incident. A handgun was seized as evidence from the scene.
"Unfortunately, the victim succumbed to his injuries at the hospital. The investigation is still active, but detectives determined this was not a random act of violence," the sheriff's office said. "The identity of the victim is being withheld pending notification of next of kin."
The suspect has been identified as George Pearson III, 44, the sheriff's office said. He is charged with second-degree murder, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. Pearson was transported back to Stafford County and incarcerated without bond at the Rappahannock Regional Jail.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.