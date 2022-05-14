Two Stafford residents face felony animal cruelty charges after a cleaning crew found a dead dog in a hotel room.
The incident happened April 8 at the Affordable Suites of America at 44 Woodstock Lane after hotel staff found the 3-year-old Feist mixed-breed dog dead in a crate, the sheriff's office said.
Deputies collected the dog and he was sent for a necropsy.
Deputies identified the dog’s owners as Ashanta Lyle, 20, and Khalil Lyle, 26. Based on the investigation, both Lyles were charged with one count of felony animal cruelty, the sheriff's office said.
They were both arrested on May 12 and the magistrate released them on an unsecured bond.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.