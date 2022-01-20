The Stafford County School Board voted in favor of keeping a mask mandate in place for all students, staff and visitors, despite Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s executive order ending mask mandates.
Youngkin’s executive order says parents can choose to opt their children out of wearing masks. That order takes effect Monday.
A number of other Virginia school systems, such as Fairfax, Arlington and Alexandria have already stated their intent to keep mask mandates in place in their schools.
In response to those challenges, Youngkin said his administration would look for every power afforded to the governor’s office to ensure the mandates ended in all Virginia school systems.
Michelle Basch is a reporter and anchor at WTOP. Reach her at mbasch@wtop.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.