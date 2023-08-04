Stafford County school administrator Dr. Stanley B. Jones has been named the next chief executive officer of Action in Community Through Service of Prince William County, or ACTS.
Jones, currently a deputy superintendent and chief academic officer of the school system, is retiring after 39 years in education to take the new position, according to a news release from Stafford schools.
At ACTS, Jones replaces Steve Liga, who left about a year ago to become CEO of the Potomac Health Foundation. David A. Strand has been serving as interim CEO. His position at ACTS is effective Sept. 5.
ACTS is a nonprofit serving the Prince William area. Its services include a comprehensive domestic violence prevention and intervention program for the whole family, along with utility assistance, a crisis hotline, food services, housing, domestic violence, and sexual assault services.
Jones joined Stafford County Schools in July 2020. He previously spent six years at Radford University, one year at the University of Lynchburg, seven years in Williamsburg-James City County Public Schools, 14 years in Hanover County Public Schools, one year in Spotsylvania County Public Schools, two years in King and Queen County Public Schools, five years in Danville Public Schools, and three years in Stafford County Public Schools. He was superintendent of King and Queen Public Schools from 2013 through 2015 and superintendent of Danville Public Schools from 2015 until 2020.
“Dr. Jones has made a lasting impact in Stafford County and throughout Virginia. He is a dedicated servant to the public and he will be missed,” said Stafford Schools Superintendent Dr. Thomas W. Taylor.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.