As part of its ongoing response to the COVID-19 crisis, the Stafford County Board of Supervisors passed an emergency ordinance to grant temporary tax relief to taxpayers, the county said in a news release.
The board voted to lower tax penalties and interest to zero for second half real estate and personal property taxes through January 29, 2021. However, the zero penalties and interest are only in effect during the emergency ordinance period. If taxes are paid after January 29, 2021, the penalties and interest will accrue from the original due date of December 5, 2020.
Virginia Code sets a maximum amount for penalties and interest but no minimum. The board cannot waive penalties and interest, but the board can lower the amount for penalties and interest to $0 and 0%, as done in the emergency ordinance. Emergency ordinances are only effective for up to 60 days, making January 29, 2021, the new deadline.
Residents should have received tax bills via post office mail the first week of November. The bills are also available on the Stafford County website at www.staffordcountyva.gov/mystafford. If you did not receive a statement or have payment questions, please contact the Treasurer's Office at (540) 658-8700 as soon as possible.
The Treasurer's Office accepts cash, checks, money orders, debit and credit cards. You may pay online by credit card or e-check at the myStafford portal, by phone at 1(844) 817-9045, in person, with social distancing precautions, at the Treasurer's Office, by mail, or via the after-hours drop box located at the front of the entrance to the George L. Gordon, Jr., Government Center, 1300 Courthouse Road, Stafford, VA 22554.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.