With elderly citizens and those with underlying health conditions facing significant risks from the spread of the coronavirus, the Stafford County Sheriff's Office has stepped in to help.
The department has deputies available to pick-up and deliver medicine and basic necessities to the community's elderly and at-risk citizens who cannot leave their homes.
If you are an elderly Stafford County resident or know someone who could use a helping hand, please contact the sheriff's office at 540-658-4400. We are in this together.
