Stafford sheriff's Maj. Shawn Kimmitz puts the humor in crime reports

“Many may have wondered if the McRib was back or the soft-serve ice cream was on last night after seeing a large law enforcement presence at the Ferry Road McDonalds. The response was actually for an intoxicated driver causing a disturbance during a traffic stop.”
So starts an Oct. 31 Stafford County Sheriff’s report describing a DUI arrest.
Typically, law enforcement incident reports follow a dry, straight-forward “just the facts” approach. And depending on the situation, Stafford Maj. Shawn Kimmitz will adhere to that style.
But if there’s an opportunity to inject some humor into the situation, look out. Kimmitz will find a creative way to make people laugh while still informing them about department business. In the case of the McRib post, he had that one ready to go when the right time arose.
“I’m not trying to make fun of the criminal,” Kimmitz said. “We are trying to provide transparency if people are not sure what is going on.”
In an increasingly digital world where people gather their information off smartphones, computers or tablets, Kimmitz began posting his tongue-in-cheek reports over the summer as part of an overall shift in strategy to garner more attention and provide context for how the Stafford County Sheriff’s Department operates.
Kimmitz said he looked at how other departments handled their releases to learn what worked and attracted readers. In particular, he cited Polk County, Fla., as a main resource.
Kimmitz’s name is never attached to any of the clever press releases he writes, but anyone who knows the 28-year department veteran knows his touch.
Kimmitz has a good sense of humor to begin with. But he also has a writing background. His aunt, Nancy Rossbacher, is the editor of the North South Trader’s Civil War magazine, based in Orange. His grandfather, Richard Rossbacher, wrote books.
The 1993 James Madison University graduate credits Stafford High School English teacher Winona Siegmund with helping him improve his writing as well.
And Kimmitz points to a course he took at the FBI Academy led by Penny Parrish. Parrish, a former journalist with a TV background, taught media relations and crisis communication to local and state police officers for 14 years. Among other things, Kimmitz said Parrish emphasized the need to always have a message ready for the audience.
“Hands down the best class I’ve ever taken,” Kimmitz said.
As the department’s second in command under Stafford County Sheriff David Decatur, Kimmitz oversees field operations, special operations, court services and animal control divisions.
The public information office did not technically fall under his direct supervision, but Kimmitz asked Decatur if he could take it on as well. The department has a public information officer, Sarah Maroney, who handles the daily report and most of the lookout posts, which do things like warn citizens about a suspicious person, a vehicle involved in a hit or run or a shoplifting suspect.
Kimmitz wanted to oversee the public information office because he has some background handling Freedom of Information Act requests. He likes interacting with the public as well to make sure they have an accurate understanding of what’s happening.
When he’s devising funny lines for an incident report to post on Facebook, he bounces ideas off others if need be, including his family, like his aunt. But for the most part, Kimmitz feels comfortable with what he’s written. It flows with little effort.
Using Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, Kimmitz feeds the department’s various social media platforms with a plethora of witty takes.
He sifts through the deputies’ reports searching for nuggets he can turn into something amusing. Knowing what Kimmitz is looking for, some deputies now highlight potentially humorous items and send them Kimmitz’s way.
Kimmitz said traffic-related topics rank as the No. 1 concern in the county and draw the most interest.
On nearly every post, readers ask who the author is or comment on how the humorous writings brighten their day.
Kimmitz is grateful that people are enjoying the posts. It’s a good stress reliever and a good recruiting tool that shows the fun side of working for a department that Kimmitz said has a reputation for “catching the bad guys.”
But what matters most to him is that those in the field are recognized for their work and that the public has a more complete picture of what the sheriff’s department does.
“It’s nice to reach so many people,” Kimmitz said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.