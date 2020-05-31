The Stafford County Sheriff's Office has called an unlawful assembly on Garrisonville Road after they say a crowd of Black Lives Matter demonstrators became rowdy.
The protestors blocked traffic and threw objects at vehicles on Garrisonville Road in the area of Stafford Marketplace, according to the sheriff's office.
Stafford, VA @ABC @NBCNews @cbs pic.twitter.com/0YYNoy7H7f— Isma'il Kushkush (@ikushkush) May 31, 2020
Demonstrators at the scene posted photos on social media of deputies in riot gear threatening arrest and walking through parking lots with police K9s.
"There is currently a large law enforcement presence on Garrisonville Road. We are asking residents to avoid the area," the sheriff's office said in a statement.
