A 30-year-old Stafford County woman faces child neglect charges after her toddler was found alone in a car at the Garrisonville Walmart.
A witness reported seeing the small child in the car Friday at 8:05 p.m. at the store in North Stafford. Deputy E.E. West responded and saw the child was alone and "visibly upset," the sheriff's office said in a news release.
The child's mother, Aminata Barrie, 30, of Stafford, exited the store with shopping bags while the deputy was on scene. It was determined Barrie left the 2-year-old child inside the vehicle for approximately 26 minutes while she shopped, the release said. Numerous items and trash were left within reaching distance of the child.
Barrie was arrested for child neglect and served three outstanding warrants from Prince William County. She was held without bond at the Rappahannock Regional Jail.
Deputy West cared for the child and provided her a blanket until a family member arrived to take custody of her.
