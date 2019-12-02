The Stafford County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal accident early Saturday on Sanford Drive in the Hartwood area.
On Nov. 30 at approximately 1:51 a.m., deputies were called to a single-vehicle crash car near Paul Lane, where a 2004 Chevrolet Suburban struck a tree, killing the driver, the Stafford Sheriff's Office said in a news release.
The driver, identified as Jamison Lane Clark, 18, of Stafford, was pronounced dead at the scene.
Accident investigators determined Clark lost control just south of Paul Lane and went sideways, driver’s side first, off the road and into a tree.
A 20-year-old male passenger was taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries. He was listed in stable condition at the hospital.
The incident remains under active investigation.
