From combat boots to craft brews, one Stafford veteran has made his dream of opening his own brewery a reality.
Doug Meyer, CEO and founder of Full Distance Brewing, has never been one to turn down a challenge. As a former Marine, Ironman triathlete and marathoner, he knew he had what it took to run his business and founded the brewery in the idea of celebrating the challenges, commitment and satisfaction of training and racing.
“Being in the Marines helped with being able to plan with understanding of risks, management and competing in triathlons showed me that I’m willing to take on anything that’s a challenge,” Meyer said.
Full Distance Brewing celebrated its official opening with Stafford County during Memorial Day weekend. The 8,134-square-foot facility is located at Merritt Business Park in the Quantico Corporate Center along the I-95 and U.S. 1 corridor in Stafford County, less than 10 minutes outside the Marine Corps Base Quantico.
After scoping out several different locations, Meyer decided that Stafford would be the prime spot.
“I'm very familiar with this area, I've been here for a long time. And plus, I think the community here needs it,” Meyer said. “There are breweries that are further south and further north and there's kind of a gap right here in the middle that we easily fit into and I think we’re actually receiving a warm welcome because of that.”
As a self-proclaimed avid beer enthusiast, Meyer was ready to take on the meticulous process of crafting beer, a passion that began for him in college.
“I would say that we have an emphasis on our brewing process to focus initially on water, so everything that we do is built around our water system and our water profiles. Other breweries do that as well, but we have a very large reverse osmosis water system that actually takes everything out of the county water,” Meyer said. “We start from zero with the water and then we add salts and other adjuncts to get to a profile that is very specific.”
Opening weekend, the brewery saw hundreds of customers of all different backgrounds. Families with kids, military personnel and defense contractors alike mingled and enjoyed craft beer throughout the taproom and outdoor patio.
Above all else, Meyer hopes his brewery serves as a community hub and is looking forward to Full Distance Brewing supporting and hosting different events. Being an endurance athlete himself, he is also looking forward to supporting local races. Him and his team have wasted no time filling the brewery's calendar with specialty food trucks and live performances already underway.
“I want to be part of the community here and certainly want us to grow and become a more active role,” Meyer said. “I want to expand outreach and be part of the community and certainly help and support the local military community around.”
