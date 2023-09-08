Test scores in Prince William County Schools ticked up slightly last year, with students improving their marks on standardized math, writing and science tests. But for the third straight year, test scores in the county and around the state remained well below pre-pandemic levels in most subjects.
On Thursday, the Virginia Department of Education released results from the 2022-23 standards of learning exams, showing a mixed bag of slow or no progress on top-line results. Of all test-takers, 75% were considered proficient on the reading exam, the same percentage as the year prior. Pass rates in writing rose from 70% on the 2021-22 exam to 71%, history and social sciences stayed flat at 70%, math jumped from 67% to 71%, and science rose from 63% to 66%. Standards-of-learning exams are administered to students from grades 3-12.
Prince William County Public Schools’ on-time graduation rate also stayed flat at 91.7%.
“The spring SOL results show PWCS is collectively moving in the right direction and that there is more work to do,” Superintendent LaTanya McDade said in a division release Thursday. “Our comprehensive plan for recovery, acceleration, and re-engagement has ensured a focus on continuous improvement in meeting the diverse academic and social well-being needs of every student. By proceeding with the implementation of our four-year Strategic Plan, we will continue improving our instructional core, engaging our community, and preparing our future graduates with the habits of mind necessary to create a thriving future for themselves and their community.”
McDade released her staff’s strategic plan in 2021, targeting pandemic learning loss and setting the goal of increasing the division’s on-time graduation rate to 95%. But as has been the case in school districts around the state and country, the setbacks for students stemming from school closures in 2020 and the beginning of 2021 have been stubborn.
Prince William officials will likely be most heartened by the jumps in math and science scores, as those areas saw some of the biggest score decreases from the 2018-19 tests to the 2020-21 school year (tests were suspended as the pandemic took hold in the spring of 2020). But there’s still a long way to go to see the kinds of pass rates that were common prior to 2020. On the 2018-19 exams, pass rates in math and science were 83% and 81%, respectively.
History scores have also been stubborn; in 2019, 84% of students passed compared to 70% this year.
Testing for some of the division’s most vulnerable students slipped in some areas. Both economically disadvantaged students and English learners tested one point below 2021-22 scores in reading, with 63% of economically disadvantaged students passing and 38% of English learners doing the same. But both groups made strides on math and science tests.
In general, School Board Chair Babur Lateef said he was pleased with the results.
“Prince William County students outscored the state in four of five subject areas. Our science and math scores have increased significantly over the last year, and that is very reassuring,” he said in a statement to InsideNoVa. “This is a testament to the hard work of our teachers, students, and families … We are not done yet and there is much more to do.”
Compared to the rest of the state, the county’s schools continued to perform relatively well, beating state averages in all but science. But seven of the county’s 94 public schools didn’t meet full state accreditation standards. John D. Jenkins Elementary, conditionally accredited last year, is now considered pending board review. Suella Ellis Elementary, Fred Lynn Middle, Potomac Shores Middle, Unity Braxton Middle, Gar-Field High and Potomac High are all accredited with conditions. Both of the high schools were fully accredited last year.
(1) comment
Scores have improved since McDade and Lateef took their perspective positions.
Both assumed their roles in 2020 and 2021.
The alternative to Lateef is a woman who with multiple shoplifting offenses and little professional experience.
