A startup company that develops equipment to lay fiber optic cables onto roadways will establish its headquarters in the Gainesville area of Prince William County.
TRAXyL Inc., which was founded by Daniel Turner and Stephen Carter, both of whom grew up in Prince William, will be based at 7669 Limestone Drive, according to a news release from the Prince William Department of Economic Development.
“This is our first real office, not counting the home, garage, and co-working spaces,” said Turner, who is CEO of the company. “We badly needed the space to research, develop, and test our FiberTRAXtor fiber install machine.”
Founded in 2014, the information technology and telecommunications firm primarily focuses on developing equipment to lay fiber optic cables into existing road or runway infrastructure as well as in rural neighborhoods. It holds contracts from the U.S. Air Force, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and the National Science Foundation.
“Prince William County is a great location where we can interact with both our government and commercial customers,” Turner said. “It is much more affordable than counties closer to D.C., yet still has robust infrastructure necessary to support our growing business.”
TRAXyL has already worked on pilot programs with several internet service providers. By continuing to win contracts and finding new funding sources, Turner and Carter said they plan to grow their team.
“We believe that there is some great engineering talent available in Prince William County who definitely want to come work with a startup and are tired of making the commute toward D.C.,” Turner added. “In fact, our first hire lives in Manassas so we are already executing this plan. We are excited to make Prince William our home.”
The Prince William Board of County Supervisors approved a $25,000 grant from the county’s Economic Development Opportunity Fund to help the company during its relocation.
“We are committed to building a pro-business climate through competitive opportunities,” said Brentsville District Supervisor Jeanine M. Lawson. “TRAXyL is the perfect example of an innovative company able to expand through the incentives provided by the county. The result is one that builds on the ever-increasing diversity of our economy.”
