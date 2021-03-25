The Virginia Department of Emergency Management and the Virginia Department of Health are asking people not to go to community vaccinations centers without an invitation or appointment.
The state-run community clinics are currently intended for people eligible to be vaccinated in Phase 1 in Virginia, who are at higher risk for exposure to or severe illness from COVID-19.
VDEM and VDH will continue to closely monitor demand for Phase 1 vaccinations in the areas where the clinics are operating, so that doses can be shifted as needed while continuing to vaccinate anyone in the area who is eligible in Phase 1.
Fluctuating registration numbers in the initial stages of site operations have allowed for walk-ins in some isolated instances, but this is no longer the case. Each clinic in Virginia has a plan for how to administer any unused doses at the end of the day, so that eligible individuals are prioritized.
Everyone who lives or works in Virginia should pre-register for a COVID-19 vaccine by visiting vaccinate.virginia.gov or calling 877-VAX-IN-VA (877-829-4682). Additional languages are available, and TTY users should call 7-1-1.
Individuals who have been invited to a CVC should keep in mind the following guidelines:
- Please plan to arrive no earlier than 20 minutes prior to your appointment time. You will not be allowed in early to receive your vaccine.
- No walk-ins will be accepted at this time. Please pre-register to be contacted for an appointment.
- Bring a copy of your invitation (email, text, barcode) or other proof of your name when you arrive at the site.
For more information on COVID-19 in Virginia, visit www.vdh.virginia.gov/covid-19-vaccine.
