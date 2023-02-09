State Del. Briana Sewell is running for reelection.
Sewell, a Democrat, will seek a second two-year term in the House of Delegates this year.
Sewell, chief of staff to Prince William County Board Chair Ann Wheeler, represents the 51st District, but redistricting places her in the 25th District. The new district covers north-central Prince William County, including Occoquan, Lake Ridge and parts of Dale City.
Sewell was first elected in 2021 with 53% of the vote. The seat was open after former Del. Hala Ayala decided to not seek reelection to instead run for lieutenant governor.
No other candidates have announced campaigns for the seat. All seats in the House of Delegates and Senate are up for election in 2023.
