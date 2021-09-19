Those planning to visit the State Fair of Virginia anytime during its run from Sept. 24 to Oct. 3 are being urged to plan ahead to maximize the experience.
“Visiting the State Fair is a long-standing tradition for so many families,” said Marlene Jolliffe, the fair’s executive director. “We’re excited to return after last year’s [COVID] hiatus, and offer the classic State Fair experience that Virginians know and love.”
Planning ahead “can help fair-goers save money and have a more enjoyable visit,” Jolliffe said.
“We want to be inclusive of our guests and accommodate their needs, so everyone can have an opportunity to have a full fair experience,” she said.
Held at The Meadow Event Park in Caroline County, the fair will open at 10 a.m. each day. Amusement rides open at 11. Among tips being offered by fair organizers:
• The Meadow is located at 13191 Dawn Blvd. in Doswell. From Interstate 95, take Exit 98 and travel 1.5 miles east on state Route 30.
During peak times, attendees may consider using alternate routes: U.S. Route 301 to state Route 30, and travel about three miles west on Route 30; or take U.S. Route 1 to state Route 30, and travel about two miles east on Route 30.
• Ticket Plaza and building/exhibit hours will be 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Rides will operate for at least one hour after the Ticket Plaza closes at 9 p.m.
• Advance tickets are on sale through Sept. 23 at www.statefairva.org at $11.50 for people 5 years of age and older. They can be used any day during the fair. (Children 4 and younger will be admitted free with a paid adult admission.) Season passes can be purchased online and can be used throughout the fair’s 10-day run.
• General admission includes access to all concerts, performances, competitions, exhibits and demonstrations.
• Military admission is $13 at the gate. The military discount is for active-duty service members, National Guard, Reserve and retirees with a current military ID or a Virginia DMV veteran-credentialed license or ID card. The discount applies to the service member plus one guest. It does not extend to any other members of their party. It is available at the gate only.
• Rides are not included in fair admission. Unlimited-ride wristbands are $25 when purchased in advance, and $30 online or $32 on-site once the fair opens. Ride tickets and single-day unlimited-ride wristbands will be available for purchase at ride ticket booths in the Midway and Kidway areas.
• General parking at The Meadow is free. Parking-lot trams can help visitors get to and from their vehicles. Premium parking is available at Gate 2 behind the Farm Bureau Center at a cost of $22.50 per day and must be purchased in advance online.
• Requirements for rides and some attractions include height, weight and whether a child must be accompanied by an adult. Those requirements will be displayed at each ride, at the Midway customer-service booth and online at www.statefairva.org.
• Hand-washing stations will be strategically located throughout the property. State Fair staff recommend washing hands after leaving an animal or midway area and before eating or drinking.
• Attendees can rent wheelchairs, motorized scooters and single and double strollers outside the ticket plaza on a first-come, first-served basis. Chair rentals and a personal-chair-check station will be available near the concert stage.
• Craft-beer aficionados can enjoy some local brews at the Blue Ribbon Craft Beer Fest from 2 to 7 p.m. on Oct. 2 and 3. Attendees will receive a souvenir tasting glass to enjoy unlimited 4-ounce tastings from more than 20 Virginia breweries. Tickets are $44, which includes fair admission and food provided by Publix, and can be purchased online.
• Class is in session Friday nights for a four-course Farm to Table Dinner demonstration hosted by Publix Aprons Cooking School. This unique dining experience will feature agricultural products grown, and fermented, by Virginia farmers and vintners. Cooking school will run from 7 to 9 p.m. on Sept. 24 and Oct. 1. Tickets are $50 and can be purchased online.
Virginia Farm Bureau Holding Corp. operates the fair. It is a subsidiary of the Virginia Farm Bureau Federation.
[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
