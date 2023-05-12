The state Department of Environmental Quality has fined the developer of Potomac Shores for unlawfully discharging pollutants into state waters during the project’s construction.
The Woodbridge-based developer, Harbor Station Communities, LLC, in March agreed to pay a $16,537.50 fine after being served with a notice in July from the state DEQ saying the company could be in violation of water control laws, according to documents from the agency.
DEQ Regional Enforcement Specialist Holly Shupe on Thursday said the developer has not paid the amount owed; it has until May 24 to do so. Shupe declined to further comment on the agreement.
Brian English, a representative with the developer named in the violation notice, could not be reached for comment. Potomac Shores master developer Biddle Real Estate Ventures (BREV) said in a statement they’re pleased to have reached a resolution with DEQ.
“As required under our permit, we self-reported sediment runoff from a construction area following a major storm event in 2022 and have completed corrective measures and paid a fine related to the sediment runoff,” the statement said. “We have maintained a strong record of environmental compliance through the many years of work on-site.”
During a site inspection last summer, agency officials observed six inches of accumulated sediment, a pollutant, in a stream channel and forest wetlands that appeared to be deposited downhill from where the development’s construction was taking place, according to the notice. The development, built on a 334-acre parcel east of Dumfries on the eastern portion of the Cherry Hill peninsula along the Potomac River, contains homes and a golf course.
Officials prior to that visit also observed violations at the site in years past. In August 2020, the agency found discharged sediment from the construction site in a nearby stream and wetland. Officials issued a warning to the developer days later requesting corrective action. Documents show another warning was issued in March 2021 when agency staff once more found sediment in state waters southeast of Cockpit Point Road.
“Harbor Station should have the knowledge and experience in the potential limitations/deficiencies with the onsite erosion and sediment controls and has full control over the ability to modify or add to said controls and failed to take adequate precautions to prevent the violations,” DEQ officials wrote in a document.
Agency officials met with the developer last July to discuss the project and violations. The state requested that the developer submit a plan to correct the issue, which was ultimately filed, approved and implemented. Since then all corrective actions have been taken, documents show.
(2) comments
I’m happy DEQ did there job here but, they conveniently looked the other way when Dominion Energy’s toxic coal ash was leaking for decades in the same area along the river.
Wow. All this pollution from only a 334 acre parcel being developed. Just think of the environmental impact if they pave over 2000+acres for data centers. Very unfortunate.
