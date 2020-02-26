State health officials announced Wednesday they are investigating a new potential case of the coronavirus in Northern Virginia.
So far, the Virginia Department of Health has investigated five other potential eight cases. Six have come back negative and two, the one in Northern Virginia another in southwest Virginia, remain under investigation.
State health officials did not say where the potential patient in Northern Virginia is or has been.
The two Virginia residents under investigation meet both clinical and epidemiologic criteria for novel coronavirus, but may also be suffering from another respiratory pathogen, the health department said.
Across the United States, there are 14 confirmed cases of coronavirus, with 12 of them travel-related and two spread person-to-person, the Centers for Disease Control reports.
That number does not include 42 cases aboard a cruise ship recently repatriated to the United States.
United States health officials said Tuesday that Americans should prepare for the spread of the coronavirus in communities across the country, NBC News reported.
"It's not so much a question of if this will happen anymore but rather more a question of exactly when this will happen and how many people in this country will have severe illness," Dr. Nancy Messonnier, the head of the National Center for Immunization and Respiratory Diseases at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, said during a media briefing Tuesday.
