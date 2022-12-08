The Prince William County School Board is preparing to adopt new model policies on sexually explicit material, bringing the school system in line with a new state law and laying out a process by which administrators will identify material deemed explicit and give parents 30-day notice before any of its use in curriculum.
The new policy is in response to a primarily Republican-backed bill passed during the General Assembly’s 2021 legislative session. That bill required the state Department of Education to develop new guidelines on sexually explicit materials guideline and that local school boards adopt those new policies by Jan. 1, 2023. School boards have to adopt policies consistent with VDOE, “but may be more comprehensive than the model policies developed by the Department,” according to the bill.
Up front, the proposed Prince William schools policy says that the VDOE-mandated designations will not target sexual orientation or gender identities.
“Nothing in this policy requires or permits the censoring of books or the designation of instructional material as sexually explicit based soslely upon the sexual orientation or gender identity of the characters contained therein,” the school system’s proposed policy reads.
But it does lay out a process for the identification of what administrators call “sexually explicit material.” Prior to the start of each school year, any instructional material that includes sexually explicit material that could be used instructionally will be identified, and principals will have to provide written notice to parents or guardians at least 30 days before any of that material is used.
Additionally, online access will be provided for parents and guardians to review those materials. Any materials considered explicit that can’t be made available online – because of copyright or other issues – will be made available for review in person. Guardians will then have the right “to have their child use, upon request, in a non-punitive manner, alternative, instructional materials that do not include sexually explicit materials.”
The corresponding regulation, defines what will be considered sexually explicit material.
“‘Sexually explicit content’ means (a) any description of or (b) any picture, photograph, drawing, motion picture film, digital image or similar visual representation depicting sexual bestiality, a lewd exhibition of nudity, as defined in this policy, sexual excitement, sexual conduct or sadomasochistic abuse, as defined in this policy, coprophilia, urophilia, or fetishism,” the policy reads. “Instructional materials shall not be designated as sexually explicit based solely on the sexual orientation of the characters therein.
Prince William County Schools Counsel Wade Anderson said at Wednesday night’s school board meeting – where the policy got its first reading – that the new policy will require a significant undertaking from the school system.
“Prior to the next academic year in August, we need to be ready to have all these things in place,” he told the board. “As you can imagine, it’s quite a task to go through and identify and assess all of our materials across the division – every kind of material, written, pictorial, art, anything that might meet the definition in here of sexually explicit materials – catalog that and make it ready to be available for the public to see.”
Woodbridge School Board member Loree Williams asked that any overlap between the new policy and existing policy – in areas where such parent opt-outs are already available, like in family life education – be clearly outlined so that school’s and school division staff aren’t duplicating work.
According to Wade, the new policy wouldn’t undergo significant change from now through the school board’s next meeting on Jan. 4, when it will come up for a vote.
