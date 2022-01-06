Gov. Ralph Northam has allocated $5 million to open nine new COVID-19 Community Testing Centers to increase testing availability across the state.
The testing locations will be near or on the same property as existing state Community Vaccination Centers in Prince William, Fairfax, Fredericksburg, Charlottesville, Chesterfield, Newport News, Norfolk, Richmond and Roanoke that have been operating since October.
Centers will be funded with an initial $5 million from the Virginia Department of Health, which is seeking FEMA funding to reimburse expenses and continue testing deployment, the governor's office said in a news release.
The testing centers will offer polymerase chain reaction, or PCR tests -- the most reliable form of testing for COVID-19 -- and will supplement numerous locally-coordinated community testing events.
The centers are expected to administer more than 50,000 tests, with each site operating in the month of January. Each of the nine sites will be open between four and six days a week from 9 a.m. and 6 p.m., depending on the location.
The first will open this Saturday at the Richmond International Raceway, Gate 7, 4690 Caroline Ave., with eight additional sites opening in the coming weeks.
Test results will be automatically sent via text or email message to individuals being tested, based on the information provided in the appointment system.
“Testing is a critical tool in our fight against COVID-19, and we must continue to do everything we can to increase access,” Northam said in the release. “As Virginians continue to grapple with a national shortage of rapid tests, expanding our PCR capabilities will ensure more Virginians have access to free, reliable testing and can better protect themselves and their families.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.