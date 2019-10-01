Virginia State Police troopers began and ended the day Sunday with recovering stolen vehicles following pursuits that concluded in Prince William County.
Both drivers of the stolen vehicles were charged on multiple counts and both are being held without bond at the Manassas Adult Detention Center, state police spokeswoman Corinne Geller said.
The first incident began at 2:43 a.m. Sunday, with troopers alerted to a stolen 2019 Toyota Yaris traveling south on Interstate 95. The car was spotted near the 158 mile marker in Prince William County, but when the trooper activated his emergency lights to initiate a traffic stop, the Toyota sped away in excess of 100 mph, Geller said.
The fleeing vehicle exited I-95 onto Route 234 and its driver lost control a short time later in Independent Hill. The stolen Toyota ran off the right side of the road and overturned several times. Its driver and three passengers fled the scene on foot, Geller said.
The driver and two passengers were apprehended within minutes. With the assistance of Fairfax County Police Aviation and K9 teams from Fairfax County and Prince William County police departments, the search continued for the third passenger. That individual was never located.
State police charged the driver of the stolen Toyota, Kyle X. Hines, 18, of Union, N.J., with grand larceny, eluding police, hit and run, abduction (for his passengers), attempted malicious wounding of a law enforcement officer, resisting arrest, driving on the shoulder, reckless driving, and for not having a valid driver's license, Geller said.
The two male passengers - one was an adult and the other a juvenile - were treated at a local hospital for minor injuries. Neither was charged in relation to the vehicle theft or pursuit.
The second incident began at 11:10 p.m., when trooper were alerted to a Toyota sedan stolen out of Alexandria.
State police located car traveling south on I-95 near the 168 mile marker in Fairfax County, but when a trooper tried to stop the car, the driver sped away.
The vehicle left I-95 at Dale Boulevard and eventually made its way back onto I-95 but headed north. During the course of the pursuit, the stolen vehicle rammed two state police vehicles involved in the pursuit, Geller said.
The troopers were able to force the vehicle to a stop at the 158 mile marker in Prince William County. The driver and two passengers were taken into custody.
State police charged the driver, Dennis I. Keels, 26, of Oxon Hill, Md., with grand larceny, eluding police, attempted malicious wounding of a police officer, assault on a police officer, speeding, illegal possession of a Schedule IV narcotic, resisting arrest, speeding, driving without a valid driver's license, and for not wearing a seat belt, Geller said.
One of the male passengers was taken to Sentara Hospital for treatment of minor injuries. The other male passenger was not injured. Neither was charged in relation to the vehicle theft or pursuit.
No state police personnel were injured in either pursuit.
