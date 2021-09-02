A motorcyclist suffered critical injuries Thursday morning after a high speed chase on the Dulles Toll Road ended in a crash with a state police cruiser.
At 9:42 a.m., the trooper attempted to stop a motorcyclist for speeding 84 mph in a 55 mph zone on the Dulles Greenway in Loudoun County, state police spokeswoman Corinne Geller said.
The motorcyclist refused to stop for the trooper and sped away at an excessive speed, she said.
A pursuit was initiated as the motorcycle continued east onto the Dulles Toll Road reaching speeds of up to 130 mph.
Approximately a half mile west of Route 657 and just inside Fairfax County on the Dulles Toll Road, the motorcycle pulled off to the shoulder and suddenly braked. The trooper was unable to stop in time and struck the motorcycle, Geller said.
The motorcyclist was flown to Inova Fairfax Hospital, where he is being treated for life-threatening injuries. He was wearing a helmet.
The Virginia State Police Crash Reconstruction Team responded to the crash and the investigation continues.
