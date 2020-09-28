One person was killed in a tractor-trailer crash Monday morning on the Route 286/Fairfax County Parkway ramp to Interstate 66 west in Fair Lakes.
State police were called to the crash at 6:16 a.m. Monday, where they found a tractor-trailer had run off the road at the ramp entrance.
The truck struck the guardrail and overturned down an embankment. There is one confirmed fatality, but state police spokeswoman Corinne Geller did not say whether it was the truck driver.
The Virginia State Police Motor Carrier Safety Team was on scene early Monday to assist with the ongoing crash investigation.
