State police are investigating the suspicious deaths of an Alexandria man and a southern Maryland woman found on a remote road in southern Virginia over the weekend.
At 2:51 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 8, troopers were called to the scene of a single-vehicle crash involving a silver 2009 Nissan Maxima found in the median of Route 58 near Melon Road in the Turbeville community of Halifax County.
Two deceased individuals were found lying on the ground in the median near the Nissan. Further investigation revealed the deaths were not the result of the Nissan running off the road into the median and getting stuck, state police spokeswoman Corinne Geller said.
This particular stretch of Route 58, named Philpott Road, is fairly isolated and not heavily traveled in the overnight hours.
The two individuals have been identified as Ntombo Joel Bianda, 21, of Alexandria, and Ayanna Munne Maertens Griffin, 19, of Germantown, Maryland. Their remains were transported to the Office of the Medical Examiner in Roanoke for examination and autopsy.
Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to call the Virginia State Police at 434-352-7128 or #77 on a cell phone or to email questions@vsp.virginia.gov.
State police are looking for anyone who may recall having seen the silver Nissan Maxima with Virginia license plates anywhere between South Boston and Danville between the hours of 11 p.m. Friday, Feb. 7 and 3 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 8.
State police would also like to hear from anyone who may have passed through this stretch of Route 58/Philpott Road near Melon Road between 2:30 a.m. and 3 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 8 and saw or heard anything suspicious. Anonymous calls are welcome.
