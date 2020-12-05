Virginia State Police have issued a senior alert for 93-year-old Richard Pease, who was last seen Thursday at 11:30 a.m in the 2200 block Colts Neck Road in Reston.
He was driving a silver 2012 Lincoln MKS sedan with Virginia tags SK-6473, police say.
Pease is 6 foot 2 inches tall, 195 pounds, with hazel eyes and gray hair. He is considered endangered due to mental and/or physical health concerns. He is possibly wearing a gold wedding band, wristwatch, medical alert bracelet, gold-frame aviator prescription sunglasses, a bright red Izod v-neck sweater, a white undershirt, khaki pants, khaki shoes and a white face mask.
Anyone with information is asked to call Fairfax County police at 703-691-2131.
