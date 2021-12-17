State police are asking the public's help identifying a tractor-trailer driver who caused a motorcycle crash Thursday afternoon on U.S. 29 in Fauquier County.
Senior Trooper W. Street is investigating the 3:15 p.m. wreck near Route 744, which is also called Lovers Lane, state police Sgt. Brent Coffey said in a news release. A 2020 Harley Davidson motorcycle was traveling south on U.S. 29 when an unknown tractor-trailer driver made an unsafe lane change, causing the motorcycle to run off the left side of the roadway and overturn. The rider, a 38-year-old Warrenton man, was thrown from the bike and suffered serious injuries, Coffey said. The rider, who was wearing a helmet, was taken to Inova Fairfax Hospital.
The tractor-trailer had a black flatbed and did not stop at the scene of the crash, Coffey said.
Anyone with information is encouraged to call Virginia State Senior Trooper W. Street at 540-347-6200 or email area12@vsp.virginia.gov.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.