State police say a man wanted on numerous charges was arrested Thursday in Loudoun County after crashing his SUV and trying to flee in his wheelchair.
Troopers were called to a crash just before 2 p.m. in the eastbound lanes of Route 267 at Exit 3 for Shreve Mill Road. When Senior Trooper K.A. Adamson arrived, he found a silver Toyota 4Runner sideways in the travel lane and two off-duty police officers on the shoulder assisting the 4Runner's driver into a wheelchair.
Trooper Adamson immediately recognized and confirmed the 4Runner and its driver were the same issued in a "Be On the Look Out" a short time earlier by Leesburg police, state police spokeswoman Corinne Geller said.
"Because the two officers were off-duty, they were not aware of the BOLO. As they were trying to assess if the man was injured, the man tried to flee the scene in his wheelchair," Geller said.
The trooper and officers stopped the man - later identified as Edward D. Briscoe, 32, of Washington, D.C. - and took him into custody, she said.
Based on witness statements, the 4Runner had been traveling at a high rate of speed when it struck a Toyota Camry in the eastbound travel lane of Route 267, Geller said. The Camry's driver was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment of serious injuries.
Briscoe is being held at the Loudoun County Adult Detention Center without bond on a felony charge of grand larceny, a misdemeanor larceny charge for being in possession of stolen personal checks, and for driving without and not being in possession of a valid license, Geller said.
The incident remains under investigation.
