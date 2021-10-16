Virginia State Police issued a missing child alert late Friday for a 7-year-old Stafford County girl believed to be in "extreme danger."
Rabi-Ah Jalloh went missing Thursday at 2:20 p.m. and her last known location is unknown at this time, state police said.
The little girl is believed to be with her mother, Mariatu Jalloh. The missing child alert is not an Amber Alert, state police spokeswoman Corinne Geller said.
State police and the Stafford County Sheriff's Office have not released any information on the case or why Rabi-Ah is believed to be in danger.
Rabi-Ah Jalloh has black hair and brown eyes. She is 4 feet in height and weighs 70 pounds. No last known clothing description available.
Her mother is 5'1 in height and weighs 160 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes.
They are possibly traveling in a vehicle, but the description is unknown at this time.
Please call 911 or the Stafford County Sheriff's Office at 540-658-4400.
