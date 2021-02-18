Virginia State Police say troopers across the state responded to 270 traffic crashes and 165 disabled vehicles between midnight and 11 a.m. Thursday as a winter storm dumps snow, sleet and freezing rain across the state.
There have been no traffic fatalities, state police spokeswoman Corinne Geller said.
Here's the breakdown of crashes per state police division:
- Fairfax Division: 27 Disabled Vehicles and 47 Traffic Crashes
- Richmond Division: 27 Disabled Vehicles and 65 Traffic Crashes
- Culpeper Division: 31 Disabled Vehicles and 35 Traffic Crashes
- Appomattox Division: 16 Disabled Vehicles and 34 Traffic Crashes
- Wytheville Division: 20 Disabled Vehicles and 17 Traffic Crashes
- Chesapeake Division: 16 Disabled Vehicles and 35 Traffic Crashes
- Salem Division: 29 Disabled Vehicles and 37 Traffic Crashes
Virginians are still advised to avoid travel Thursday and overnight into Friday. Open highways allow VDOT crews to safely and effectively treat the roads.
A winter storm warning remains in effect for the entire D.C. region through 6 a.m. Friday. Most areas of Northern Virginia will see heavy, mixed precipitation through the day, with 1 to 3 inches of snow and sleet.
