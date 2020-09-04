State police have identified a man found dead in the back of a cargo van after an Aug. 27 accident on Interstate 95 as Delmer Reniery Flores-Canaca, 26, of Springfield.
They say it's believed Flores-Canaca was a passenger in the van and died of his injuries in the 2:25 a.m. wreck with a tractor-trailer near the Occoquan/Lake Ridge exit.
The white, full-size Chevrolet work van Flores-Canaca was found in was traveling south on I-95 when it ran into the back of a tractor-trailer that was pulling into the travel lane from the right shoulder. The tractor-trailer left the scene and continued southbound on I-95, state police said.
The driver of the van, a man from Prince William County, was treated at the scene for minor injuries.
After the scene was cleared, Flores-Canaca was found dead in the back of the van.
His remains were taken to the Office of the Medical Examiner in Manassas for examination, autopsy and positive identification.
State police have not said whether the van's driver knew the victim was in the back of the van, or any other details about the incident.
Investigators are still asking for anyone who witnessed the crash and/or has information on the driver of the tractor-trailer to contact state police by phone at 703-803-2676 or by email at questions@vsp.virginia.gov.
A criminal investigation remains ongoing and no charges have been placed at this time.
