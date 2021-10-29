Virginia State Police say troopers followed agency policy in pursuing a car for speeding on Interstate 95 this past weekend, ending in a fiery crash in Prince William County that killed the fleeing driver and his passenger.
The chase began when a trooper tried to stop a Dodge Charger on the Capital Beltway in Alexandria on Sunday at 3:45 a.m. for going 17 mph over the speed limit, or 72 mph in a 55 mph zone.
State police spokeswoman Corinne Geller told NBC Washington that during the pursuit, a dispatcher mistakenly said the tags on the car, or the car itself, may have been stolen. The station reported the information, citing police radio traffic. But that information wasn't the reason for the chase, and turned out not to be true, police said.
“The scanner traffic was not accurate and was not relevant to the scope of the pursuit,” state police said on Twitter. “The traffic stop was for speeding ... The Dodge refused to stop and instead sped away at a high rate of speed. A pursuit was initiated.”
The Dodge was traveling west on Interstate 495 near Eisenhower Avenue when the trooper activated his emergency lights and siren and continued south onto I-95. The driver took Exit 160 for Route 123 near Occoquan “at an excessive speed,” Geller said, and lost control on the ramp.
The Dodge ran off the right side of the road and struck the Jersey wall, riding up on the cement wall before striking the bottom of the overpass for the I-95 Express Lanes, Geller said.
The impact caused the car to catch fire. Troopers ran to the Dodge and pulled the driver and passenger out just before it became engulfed in flames, Geller said.
The driver, 24-year-old Curtis Armstead, and his passenger, 23-year-old Miguel D. Jenkins, died at the scene. Both lived in Fredericksburg.
It was the second deadly incident involving state police pursuits on Interstate 95 in Prince William this year. In March, a 61-year-old Dumfries man was among three killed when a car pursued by troopers from Spotsylvania crashed head-on into traffic on the 95 Express Lanes near Dumfries.
In that case, troopers tried to stop the car for speeding 80 mph in a 65 mph zone, but the driver sped away. A pursuit ensued, but the trooper called it off due to heavy traffic. Further north, with lighter traffic, troopers tried to catch the driver again and initiated another pursuit. But the driver, a Richmond woman, crashed through the gates going the wrong way into the Express Lanes. She and her passenger were also killed in the incident.
Virginia State Police’s pursuit policy is more aggressive than those of many local police departments around Northern Virginia. The state allows pursuits if a driver refuses to stop, no matter what the reason, following some guidelines to consider:
- The seriousness of the violator’s offense, and its relationship to community safety
- The time, day and location of the pursuit
- Weather and roadway conditions
- Vehicular and pedestrian traffic or presence
- Familiarity with the roadway
- Capability of pursuit and pursued vehicles
- Pursuit speeds
- Evasive tactics employed by the violator
- Other available means of apprehension, such as obtaining a warrant for identified violators or use of aviation support
In Prince William, the police department’s pursuit policy prohibits chasing drivers fleeing for traffic infractions, including driving under the influence. It also prohibits pursuing drivers wanted for misdemeanors or non-violent felonies and pursuing motorcycles, ATVs, motorbikes, go-carts or mopeds.
Officers may initiate and engage in pursuits only if the suspect is wanted for, or suspected of committing, a felony offense involving violence or threat of violence to another person.
In Fairfax County, officers can initiate pursuits if the fleeing driver or any passenger is wanted for, has committed, attempted to commit or threatened to commit a violent felony, or any felony or misdemeanor involving the display of a gun or explosive device. The policy also prohibits officers from pursuing motorcycles.
Geller said the weekend chase and crash remain under investigation, but “the pursuit from Sunday was in compliance with policy.”
