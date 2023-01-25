State police are searching for the driver who led troopers on a chase early Tuesday along Interstate 95 from Fairfax to Quantico.
At 4:23 a.m., a trooper alerted to a 2021 Kia Soul traveling south on I-95 near the 168 mile marker that has been reported stolen from Philadelphia.
As the trooper activated his emergency lights and siren to initiate a traffic stop, the Kia's driver refused to stop and sped away at a high rate of speed, state police spokeswoman Corinne Geller said. A pursuit was initiated.
The Kia continued south on I-95 and took Exit 148 for Quantico where it crashed into an embankment. The driver fled the scene on foot and ran into the woods along I-95, Geller said.
With the assistance of Prince William County Police and the Stafford County Sheriff's Office K9 team, state police set up a search perimeter in the immediate area for the driver.
A female passenger from Philadelphia remained with the stolen vehicle. She was taken to Sentara Northern Virginia Medical Center for treatment of minor injuries.
If the Troopers had tackled the fleeing suspect the Media would demand to know if they used excessive force.
Those Memphis P.D. officers certainly did...
Pending the release of body cam footage for confirmation.
