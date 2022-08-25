State police are looking for the gunman who fired on another driver along Interstate 495 in Fairfax County early Thursday.
The victim called police about 4:50 a.m., saying his vehicle was shot at as he and another driver were traveling north on I-495 approaching Exit 52B at Little River Turnpike.
"Both vehicles pulled off onto the Exit 52B ramp, at which time the shooting suspect exited his vehicle and fired multiple shots at the victim," state police spokeswoman Corinne Geller said in a news release.
The shooting suspect then got back into his vehicle and drove away. The victim was not injured.
Troopers immediately responded to the area and began preliminary investigation. State police is following up on leads at this time and the criminal investigation remains ongoing, Geller said.
Anyone with information about the incident is encouraged to call the Virginia State Police by dialing #77 on a cell or 703-803-0026 or to email us at questions@vsp.virginia.gov.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.