State police are seeking information about the discovery of a man's body in the back of a cargo van following a crash on Interstate 95 near Occoquan.
The wreck happened Thursday, Aug. 27, at 2:25 a.m., when a tractor-trailer that had been stopped on the right shoulder of the southbound lanes of I-95 near Exit 160 for Route 123/Occoquan Lake Ridge pulled back into the travel lanes.
As it did, it was struck from behind by a van, state police spokeswoman Corinne Geller said.
The tractor-trailer left the scene and continued southbound on I-95. The man driving the white, full-size Chevrolet work van was treated at the scene for minor injuries.
After the scene was cleared, the body of a young, adult male was located in the back cargo area of the van, Geller said. The body was taken to the state medical examiner's office in Manassas for examination, autopsy and positive identification.
State police did not say if investigators know how the body got into the van, whether the driver of the van was questioned or if he faces any charges in the case.
Investigators would like to talk to anyone who witnessed the crash and/or has information on the driver of the tractor-trailer involved. Anyone with information is asked to call state police at 703-803-2676 or email at questions@vsp.virginia.gov.
