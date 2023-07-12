State police decided to make a social-media example out of a recent speeder on Interstate 66 in Prince William County.
A trooper running radar clocked the driver at 149 mph in a 65 mph zone.
"Virginia, here’s a safety reminder that speeding continues to be a highway safety hazard," state police said in a social media post.
Last year, 441 of the state's 1,004 traffic fatalities involved speeding, according to state police statistics. The number of fatal crashes on Virginia roads in 2022 reached a 15-year high.
"Yet, here is a summons issued recently by a #VSP Trooper in Prince William Co. on I-66...149 mph in a posted 65 mph zone!" the post said.
State police are participating in the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration's "Speeding Wrecks Lives" campaign continuing through July 31. The yearly, nationwide campaign aims to slow drivers down through education and enforcement.
