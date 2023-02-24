Virginia State Police are trying to identify the driver of a stolen Maserati who died in a fiery crash early Friday in the Interstate 495 Express Lanes in Fairfax County.
The wreck happened around 4:30 a.m. when a black 2018 Maserati Quattroporte sedan traveling the wrong way in the northbound Express Lanes at Exit 49 for Interstate 66 struck, head-on, the cement Jersey wall.
The Maserati was traveling at "an excessive rate of speed" and the impact "caused the vehicle to immediately catch fire," state police spokeswoman Corinne Geller said.
The driver did not survive. The body was taken to the state medical examiner's office in Manassas for autopsy, examination and positive identification.
The Maserati was reported stolen in Prince George's County, Md. The driver was the only occupant.
State police want to talk to anyone who may have seen the Maserati driving south in the northbound lanes prior to the crash, or who has any information on who the driver may have been. If you have information, call 703-803-0026 or email questions@vsp.virginia.gov.
(2) comments
Probably an illegal...just a hunch.
Crazy.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.