Virginia reported nearly 10,000 coronavirus test results Wednesday morning with a positivity rate of under 7%, two key metrics that will drive decisions about whether the state can move to the next phase of easing restrictions designed to slow the spread of the disease.
The state reported 763 new cases, with 412, or 54%, in the Northern Virginia localities that have not yet begun reopening. That percentage has been as high as 60% in recent weeks. The state’s total number of COVID-19 cases is now 32,908. The Northern Virginia localities account for 55% of all cases, or 18,098.
The state also reported 33 new deaths on Wednesday, bringing the total to 1,074. Of those, 21 were in Northern Virginia, which accounts for more than half of the overall deaths, 562. The state's most populous locality, Fairfax County, has reported more than a quarter, 302, with 10 new deaths in Fairfax reported Wednesday.
Northern Virginia reported 44 new hospitalizations, according to the state data, down from 49 new hospitalizations noted Tuesday.
Wednesday's data in Northern Virginia
|Locality
|Cases
|Hospitalizations
|Deaths
|Alexandria
|1,577
|169
|34
|Arlington
|1,728
|334
|81
|Fairfax
|8,163
|1,133
|302
|Fairfax City
|47
|6
|3
|Falls Church
|44
|9
|5
|Loudoun
|1,579
|146
|49
|Manassas
|699
|51
|6
|Manassas Park
|207
|27
|3
|Prince William
|4,054
|384
|79
|Totals
|18,098
|2259
|562
|County/City
|Cases
|Hospitalizations
|Deaths
|Fredericksburg
|101
|14
|0
|Spotsylvania
|351
|30
|4
|Stafford
|514
|63
|4
|Fauquier
|251
|20
|5
|Totals
|1217
|127
|13
The health department's COVID-19 data is updated each morning by 10 a.m. and includes cases, deaths and hospitalizations reported by local health agencies before 5 p.m. the previous day.
Gov. Ralph Northam has delayed lifting restrictions in Northern Virginia until at least May 29, and has said more testing and a smaller percentage of positive results will be key to allowing the region to reopen.
Average positivity rates over the past seven days range from 17.8% in Loudoun County to 27.3% in the Prince William Health District, where testing has increased significantly in recent days. Those numbers have come down slightly since Friday, when the Virginia Department of Health first began making them available by health district.
Average positivity rates over previous seven days
|Health District
|May 15
|Today
|Trend
|Alexandria
|26.6
|26.6
|Stable
|Arlington
|23.1
|22.3
|Down
|Fairfax
|26.5
|25.2
|Down
|Loudoun
|19.3
|17.8
|Down
|Prince William
|28.5
|27.3
|Down
|Rappahannock
|14.4
|14.1
|Down
|Statewide
|15.3
|14.5
|Down
Statewide, 9,782 diagnostic test results were reported Wednesday morning, one of the highest levels since the pandemic began.
The seven-day average positivity rate statewide is 14.5%. The state has reported 210,965 diagnostic test results in total and over 235,000 when including antibody tests.
Hospitalizations statewide increased Wednesday to 1,536, up from 1,497 Tuesday, according to the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association. Wednesday's number is the highest since May 10, when it stood at 1,555, but is well below the high of 1,625 patients on May 8. Hospitals still have capacity for around 8,000 additional patients in Virginia, according to the state health department.
Of those hospitalized for COVID-19, 1,018 are confirmed cases and 518 are being treated pending test results. The association reported that 370 patients are in ICU and 202 are on ventilators. The association said 4,523 COVID-19 patients have been discharged from hospitals in the state since the pandemic began.
The Virginia Mercury reported Tuesday that 55 hospitals around the state have received doses of the experimental drug remdesivir, which has shown to reduce some of the symptoms of COVID-19 and shorten hospital stays for some patients.
The association also began reporting this week data on coronavirus patients and supply needs at licensed nursing homes in the state. It said 1,442 patients are being treated for COVID-19 within those facilities as of Wednesday. In addition, a number of those facilities are reporting difficulty obtaining personal protective equipment within the next 72 hours, with 10 saying they are having difficulty obtaining N95 masks and 21 saying they are having difficulty obtaining isolation gowns.
The new information represents data reported voluntarily by 262 of the 287 licensed nursing homes in Virginia. Assisted living facilities are not included in the dashboard because they are licensed by the state Department of Social Services, not the health department.
The coronavirus that started in China in late 2019 has led to more than 323,700 deaths, including 91,938 deaths in the U.S., according to data collected by Johns Hopkins University. More than 4.91 million cases of the virus have been reported, including more than 1.52 million cases in the U.S.
Johns Hopkins notes that more than 289,000 patients have recovered in the U.S. and more than 1.7 million have recovered worldwide.
The Prince William Board of County Supervisors voted 5-3 on Tuesday to ask Gov. Ralph Northam to allow restaurants in the county to open their outdoor dining at 50% capacity this weekend, as those in other areas of the state were allowed to do last Friday. Prince William is among the Northern Virginia localities where the move to the first phase of reopenings has been delayed until at least May 29.
