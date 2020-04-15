Virginia is trying to recruit up to 30,000 volunteers to provide support for the expected surge in coronavirus cases in hospitals and long-term care faciltiies.
Gov. Ralph Northam on Wednesday announced additional details of a collaboration with the Virginia Department of Health’s Virginia Medical Reserve Corps to recruit medical and non-medical volunteers.
The governor's office and the Medical Reserve Corps are working with colleges and universities to reach out to students, especially those enrolled in health and medical degree programs.
The administration is also reaching out to individuals who have recently filed for unemployment benefits and have relevant experience, and is coordinating with hospitals, health systems, and professional associations to help recruit their community members.
“As a doctor and a veteran, I know how vital it is to have the necessary personnel on the front lines,” Northam said. “The success of our COVID-19 crisis response depends on our ability to mobilize a dedicated healthcare workforce, and we are counting on Virginians to lend a hand and help us battle this virus. This is an opportunity to do good for our Commonwealth and save lives.”
The MRC is a force of volunteers who support the community during public health emergencies. Local units are comprised of teams of medical and public health professionals who, along with community members, volunteer their time, skills, and expertise to support ongoing public health initiatives and assist during emergencies.
“Whether you have a background in health care or just want to serve your community, Virginia needs you,” said Chief Workforce Advisor Dr. Megan Healy. “All Virginians are welcome in the fight against COVID-19, and we will need a wide range of talents to enhance the commonwealth’s medical surge capacity during this time of crisis.”
About 14,700 have people signed up with the MRC, nearly a third of them in the past couple of weeks, and about half of the volunteers have professional medical experience. Training at higher education institutions is available for Virginians who want to learn basic medical skills to volunteer, upskill current health professionals to transmission intensive care or medical-surgical units, and short courses on ventilators usage.
Nurses, nurse practitioners, and nursing students are particularly encouraged to apply. Non-medical volunteer positions that are needed include logistics, communication, coordination, technology and other support.
For more information or sign up to become an MRC volunteer, visit vamrc.org.
