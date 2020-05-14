The state of Virginia has sold its iconic Center for Innovative Technology Building and surrounding 26-acre campus near Dulles International Airport, Gov. Ralph Northam announced Thursday.
The building was sold for $47.35 million to affiliates of Origami Capital Partners and Timberline Real Estate Partners. Origami is a part-owner of The Hub, an adjacent development parcel formerly known as Dulles World Center, according to the Washington Business Journal.
Proceeds from the sale will help to fund the new Virginia Innovation Partnership Authority, a consolidated entity for innovation and new technology-based economic development, the governor's office said.
The authority was approved during the 2020 General Assembly session to support research, development, and commercialization, as well as investment and seed-stage funding to help entrepreneurs launch and grow technology companies.
“The sale of this valuable property will help fund innovation programs for the commonwealth and transform the way Virginia invests in higher education research and job creation in high-technology fields,” Northam said in a news release. "This is an exciting opportunity to enhance Virginia’s position as a regional and national technology leader.”
The property, including the 149,000-square-foot office building, straddles Loudoun and Fairfax counties off the Dulles Toll Road and is accessible from the new Innovation Center Metro station, part of the Silver Lane extension into Loudoun expected to open later this year or early next year.
In addition to the nonprofit Center for Innovative Technology, the Northern Virginia Technology Council and other private technology firms also used the space. The state began marketing the property for sale in 2017 but then put that process on hold because it was offered as a potential location for Amazon's HQ2 development. After Amazon selected a site in Arlington instead, the CIT property went back on the market last year.
The Virginia Department of General Services and its contracted real estate broker, Divaris Real Estate, received 13 proposals from 12 offerors in its initial solicitation, according to the governor's office. In October, a call for best and final offers resulted in 12 proposals from 10 potential purchasers. The state began discussions with the chosen purchaser in November.
“This event represents a significant milestone toward the goal of delivering to Northern Virginia a development that will entice and excite major corporate tenants,” said Jeff Young, Managing Partner of Origami. “We know companies will embrace the project and resolve to focus on delivering a development to the residents of Northern Virginia they will celebrate."
