For the first time since June 7, Virginia reported more than 1,000 new cases of coronavirus on Wednesday, a day after Gov. Ralph Northam pledged increased efforts to enforce the state's mask mandate and physical distancing requirements for businesses.

Just slightly less than half of the state's 1,084 new cases, 494, came from the Eastern Region of the state, which includes Norfolk and Virginia Beach and has replaced Northern Virginia as the epicenter of the virus in the state.  Northern Virginia reported 241 new cases Wednesday, the most in 10 days, but the region's seven-day average remained in line with recent trends.

Also Wednesday, Loudoun County became the fifth locality in the state to report more than 100 deaths related to COVID-19.  Loudoun reported two new deaths, bringing its total to 101.  The other localities with more than 100 deaths are Arlington, Fairfax, Henrico and Prince William counties.

Overall, the state reported 15 new deaths Wednesday, with seven of those in Northern Virginia.  The region has accounted for 993 deaths, slightly less than half of Virginia's total of 1,992. With 502 deaths, Fairfax has the most in the state and more than a quarter of the state's total. 

Northern Virginia data by locality

SOURCE: Virginia Department of Health, July 15, 2020. 

Locality Cases Hospitalizations Deaths
Alexandria 2,486 253 57
Arlington 2,677 422 134
Fairfax 14,653 1,753 502
Fairfax City 74 6 7
Falls Church 54 10 7
Loudoun 4,519 301 101
Manassas 1,497 107 19
Manassas Park 463 47 6
Prince William 7,947 715 160
Totals 34,370 3,614 993
County/City Cases Hospitalizations Deaths
Fredericksburg 288 28 0
Spotsylvania 1,094 84 32
Stafford 1,085 108 6
Fauquier 498 31 8
Totals 2,965 251 46

The state's testing data also shows that all Northern Virginia health districts except Prince William now have a lower rate of positive COVID-19 tests than the state as a whole. The state's rate has risen from under 6% to more than 7% in the past two weeks due primarily to the surge in the Hampton Roads area.   At one point, the Northern Virginia districts had a positivity rate of nearly twice the state average.

Seven-day average test positivity rate

SOURCE: Virginia Department of Health, July 15, 2020. 

Health District Rate Trend
Alexandria 6.4 Down
Arlington 5.5 Stable
Fairfax 6 Stable
Loudoun 6.1 Up
Prince William 8.5 Down
Rappahannock 5.5 Stable
Statewide 7.2 Up

 The health department's COVID-19 data is updated each morning by 10 a.m. and includes reports by local health agencies before 5 p.m. the previous day.

LATEST COVID-19 DATA

New Cases/Deaths

  • Northern Virginia: 241 new cases, 7 new deaths

  • Statewide: 1,084 new cases, 15 new deaths

  • Statewide Testing: 15,247 diagnostic tests

Overall Total

  • Northern Virginia: 34,370 cases, 993 deaths

  • Statewide: 73,527 cases, 1,992 deaths

  • Statewide Testing: 842,124 diagnostic tests (928,868 when including antibody tests)

  • Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children (MIS-C) cases: 7

*Provided by Virginia Department of Health

Statewide Hospital and Nursing Home Data

  • Hospitalizations: 1,081 (down from 1,127 the previous day)

  • Peak Hospitalizations: 1,625 reached May 8

  • Patients in ICU: 246 (down from 249 the previous day)

  • Patients Discharged: 9,527 total

  • Nursing Home Patients: 552 confirmed positive cases (down from 557 the pervious day)

*Provided by Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association

U.S. | World Data

  • U.S.: 136,466 deaths, 3.43 million cases, 1.05 million recovered

  • World: 578,628 deaths, 13.32 million cases, 7.4 million recovered

*Provided by Johns Hopkins University

 

 

