For the first time since June 7, Virginia reported more than 1,000 new cases of coronavirus on Wednesday, a day after Gov. Ralph Northam pledged increased efforts to enforce the state's mask mandate and physical distancing requirements for businesses.
Just slightly less than half of the state's 1,084 new cases, 494, came from the Eastern Region of the state, which includes Norfolk and Virginia Beach and has replaced Northern Virginia as the epicenter of the virus in the state. Northern Virginia reported 241 new cases Wednesday, the most in 10 days, but the region's seven-day average remained in line with recent trends.
Also Wednesday, Loudoun County became the fifth locality in the state to report more than 100 deaths related to COVID-19. Loudoun reported two new deaths, bringing its total to 101. The other localities with more than 100 deaths are Arlington, Fairfax, Henrico and Prince William counties.
Overall, the state reported 15 new deaths Wednesday, with seven of those in Northern Virginia. The region has accounted for 993 deaths, slightly less than half of Virginia's total of 1,992. With 502 deaths, Fairfax has the most in the state and more than a quarter of the state's total.
Northern Virginia data by locality
|Locality
|Cases
|Hospitalizations
|Deaths
|Alexandria
|2,486
|253
|57
|Arlington
|2,677
|422
|134
|Fairfax
|14,653
|1,753
|502
|Fairfax City
|74
|6
|7
|Falls Church
|54
|10
|7
|Loudoun
|4,519
|301
|101
|Manassas
|1,497
|107
|19
|Manassas Park
|463
|47
|6
|Prince William
|7,947
|715
|160
|Totals
|34,370
|3,614
|993
|County/City
|Cases
|Hospitalizations
|Deaths
|Fredericksburg
|288
|28
|0
|Spotsylvania
|1,094
|84
|32
|Stafford
|1,085
|108
|6
|Fauquier
|498
|31
|8
|Totals
|2,965
|251
|46
The state's testing data also shows that all Northern Virginia health districts except Prince William now have a lower rate of positive COVID-19 tests than the state as a whole. The state's rate has risen from under 6% to more than 7% in the past two weeks due primarily to the surge in the Hampton Roads area. At one point, the Northern Virginia districts had a positivity rate of nearly twice the state average.
Seven-day average test positivity rate
|Health District
|Rate
|Trend
|Alexandria
|6.4
|Down
|Arlington
|5.5
|Stable
|Fairfax
|6
|Stable
|Loudoun
|6.1
|Up
|Prince William
|8.5
|Down
|Rappahannock
|5.5
|Stable
|Statewide
|7.2
|Up
The health department's COVID-19 data is updated each morning by 10 a.m. and includes reports by local health agencies before 5 p.m. the previous day.
LATEST COVID-19 DATA
New Cases/Deaths
Northern Virginia: 241 new cases, 7 new deaths
Statewide: 1,084 new cases, 15 new deaths
Statewide Testing: 15,247 diagnostic tests
Overall Total
Northern Virginia: 34,370 cases, 993 deaths
Statewide: 73,527 cases, 1,992 deaths
Statewide Testing: 842,124 diagnostic tests (928,868 when including antibody tests)
Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children (MIS-C) cases: 7
*Provided by Virginia Department of Health
Statewide Hospital and Nursing Home Data
Hospitalizations: 1,081 (down from 1,127 the previous day)
Peak Hospitalizations: 1,625 reached May 8
- Patients in ICU: 246 (down from 249 the previous day)
Patients Discharged: 9,527 total
- Nursing Home Patients: 552 confirmed positive cases (down from 557 the pervious day)
*Provided by Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association
U.S. | World Data
U.S.: 136,466 deaths, 3.43 million cases, 1.05 million recovered
World: 578,628 deaths, 13.32 million cases, 7.4 million recovered
*Provided by Johns Hopkins University
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.