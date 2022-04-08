New Virginia Transportation Secretary Sheppard Miller paid a visit to Northern Virginia Friday morning, promising to bring a “metrics-driven” approach to the state’s transportation authorities.
Miller spoke with Northern Virginia Transportation Alliance President Jason Stanford in Annandale, where he defended Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s proposed gas tax holiday and called a new American Legion Bridge a regional priority of the new gubernatorial administration.
The bridge connecting Fairfax County in Virginia and Montgomery County in Maryland has long been a chokepoint for commuters across the Potomac River, but hang-ups over cost, cross-jurisdictional negotiations and questions over its overall efficacy at reducing travel times have stalled plans for a widened replacement. With Republicans now in office in both states – and Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan in the final year of his term – Miller said now is the time to get a deal in place.
“The best way to get it done is to get it done now, because we’re going to have another election and get another administration in Maryland, and you just don’t know where you’re going to end up,” Miller said. “I’m focused on trying to get that done.”
Statewide, Miller said, his focus in Youngkin’s cabinet is to spend money efficiently and only on things with a high return on investment. The commonwealth and its localities have more transportation funding than in previous years due to the 2021 bipartisan infrastructure bill out of Washington, but Miller said it won’t go as far as it would have due to high inflation, particularly on fuel and construction materials.
A Hampton Roads native, Miller made his name in military technology as the chair of KITCO Fiber Optics. He then served on the Commonwealth Transportation Board under Govs. Bob McDonnell (R) and Ralph Northam (D). He admitted that when he was first nominated for the board, he had little background in transportation policy.
“What’s that?” he said he asked McDonnell about the transportation board.
Now, at a 30,000-foot level, Miller said he’s focused on making transportation planning more oriented to future conditions, talking about 50-100-year time frames. The trouble is, he conceded, little is known about what commuting patterns will look like in the future.
“But it’s going to be very different 50 years from now than it is today … We’re not really building for 50 years from now. Flying cars … it’s going to happen and it’s going to happen within 50 years, there’s no doubt in my mind,” he said, adding that policymakers need to “reexamine transit.”
Metro and Virginia Railway Express, as well as commuter buses in the region, have seen ridership plummet from pre-pandemic highs. Transit providers in the area have seen recent increases in riders as more workers have returned to the office this year, but still far fewer people are paying to ride the region’s transit systems than in 2019.
Metro and VRE both face looming budget shortfalls if ridership doesn’t recover more fully in the coming fiscal year, and Metro’s been hampered by a defect in its newest fleet of railcars that drastically reduced service and resulted in a train derailment last year.
Miller had little to say about the administration’s commitment to Metro, which has a dedicated funding agreement through fiscal 2026 in place between D.C., Maryland and Virginia.
“It has to be reliable and it has to be safe. If it’s not those two things, it’s not going to be successful,” Miller said. “It’s a difficult problem. The capital [funding] is a difficult problem, the operations [funding] is a difficult problem. We’ve got to find a way that it’s right-sized.”
Just over three months into his new job, Miller also had few specifics to offer on Virginia’s project-rating system, Smart Scale, or what changes might be made ahead of its sixth round beginning in 2024. He did say he wanted future development patterns to be given some weight in project scoring.
Miller said he’s currently focused on ensuring that current Virginia Department of Transportation projects like the Interstate 495 express lanes, Interstate 66 outside-the-beltway tolling and Route 7 widening in Fairfax are completed “on time and on budget.”
As for the gas tax proposal, Youngkin says he’s hoping to give Virginia drivers some help at the gas pump. But transit officials in the region are warning that it will come at a significant cost to Northern Virginia’s bus and rail operators, as well as regional transportation bodies like the Northern Virginia Transportation Authority. For now, Miller said, Youngkin’s plan is not to backfill lost local funding from the state. Ultimately, though, the issue will only be settled when the General Assembly finalizes the state budget.
“I think the governor’s view – the administration’s view – is there’s enough money in the system with the monies that we’ve talked about to, in essence, backstop that at this point … But the House and the Senate will have a say,” Miller said. “So we’ll stay tuned.”
