A Virginia State Police trooper has resigned during an internal investigation over texts saying he coughed on a driver during a traffic stop to spread COVID-19.
State police began an investigation into Trooper Jacob Gooch after a murder investigation involving his brother in Arizona uncovered the texts, the Associated Press reported.
"Gooch’s brother, Mark Gooch, is charged in the killing of Sasha Krause, a Sunday school teacher who disappeared from a Mennonite community in New Mexico earlier this year," the AP reported.
In one text message between Jacob Gooch and two of his brothers, Gooch reported coughing on a Mennonite man he ticketed “so he would spread Corona to the wedding they were going too. lol,” the AP wrote.
Gooch was placed on administrative leave May 8 as part of a separate criminal investigation and resigned late last month, Geller told the Associated Press. She did not release details on the criminal investigation.
Jacob Gooch, 30, graduated from the State Police Training Academy in October and was assigned as a patrol trooper in Northern Virginia, the AP reported.
