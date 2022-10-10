A Virginia State Police trooper suffered serious but non life-threatening injuries in a Monday afternoon collision with a tractor-trailer on Route 29 near Meetze Road in Fauquier County.
At 2:51 p.m., the trooper was observing traffic while positioned in a crossover. As the trooper saw a traffic violation he attempted to pull into traffic, state police Sgt. Brent Coffey said in a news release.
At the same time, a tractor-trailer traveling southbound switched from the right lane to the left lane and collided with the trooper's patrol vehicle, Coffey said.
The trooper was taken to Fauquier Hospital with serious injuries. The tractor-trailer driver was not injured in the crash.
