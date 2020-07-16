Over 1 million first-time claims for unemployment benefits have now been filed by Virginians this year, 97% of them since pandemic-related business shutdowns began in mid-March, the Virginia Employment Commission reported Thursday.
In Northern Virginia, the number of initial benefits claims increased for a second straight week last week and continued claims, a way to measure how many people have returned to work, remained flat.
Statewide, 32,292 first-time claims were filed in the week ending July 11, up 457, or about 1.5%, from the prior week. Claims peaked at 147,000 the week of April 4, then declined consistently until the end of May but have been up and down within a fairly narrow range since then, even as the state has moved into the third phase of its reopening.
The VEC said it has now received 1,002,516 first-time unemployment claims this year, with 970,000 of those being filed since March 15. That represents almost a quarter of the state's total workforce of 4.4 million people. However, some workers may have filed more than one claim if, for example, they were laid off, rehired, and then laid off again.
Northern Virginia residents filed 6,150 initial claims during the week ending July 11, up 6.5% from the previous week. The regional number has been up and down within a narrow range since early June and is still 10 to 15 times higher than it was this time last year.
Continuing claims in the region were up slightly, to 107,423, representing the number of initial claimants from prior weeks who were still not employed. That means about 153,000, or 59%, of initial claimants since the pandemic began have gone back to work, but that number has remained flat for the past four weeks.
Unemployment claims by locality
|LOCALITY
|Week ending July 11
|Total Since 3/15
|Continuing Claims
|Fairfax County
|2,425
|113,684
|45,661
|Prince William
|1,256
|54,083
|21,992
|Loudoun
|658
|37,914
|15,576
|Alexandria
|615
|16,387
|6,530
|Arlington
|576
|15,586
|6,148
|Stafford
|295
|13,074
|5,026
|Fauquier
|90
|5,264
|1,941
|Manassas
|106
|5,164
|2,311
|Culpeper
|75
|4,262
|1538
|Falls Church
|38
|1225
|497
|Fairfax City
|16
|308
|158
|Manassas Park
|0
|56
|45
|TOTALS
|6,150
|267,007
|107,423
Statewide for the week ending July 11, continued weeks claimed totaled 372,070, down 6,537 from the previous week, but 351,316 higher than the 20,754 continued claims from the comparable week last year. About 62% of all claimants have returned to work statewide.
Nationwide, in the week ending July 11, the advance figure for seasonally adjusted initial claims was 1.3 million, down just 10,000 from the previous week's revised level.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.