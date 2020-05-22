Virginia's unemployment rate hit double-digits in April, and the Northern Virginia region lost over 9% of its jobs as compared with March, the Virginia Employment Commission reported today.
The state's seasonally adjusted unemployment rate, as measured by a survey the week of April 12-18, was 10.6%, up from 3.3% in March and 2.9% in April 2019. The March unemployment rate was recorded just before major business shutdowns began in an effort to control the spread of coronavirus.
Virginia's rate was below the national rate of 14.4% in April.
In the Northern Virginia metropolitan statistical area, employment fell by 139,000 jobs in April as compared with March and by 127,000 compared with April 2019, the VEC said. Overall, the state lost 383,000 jobs during the month.
Employment fell in all major industry sectors. The largest job loss in April occurred in leisure and hospitality with a decline of 161,400 jobs to 240,800. Nationwide, much of the decrease within the leisure and hospitality sector occurred in food services and drinking places, but employment also fell in the arts, entertainment, and recreation industry and in the accommodation industry.
Other employment losses in April in Virginia included education and health services (-57,400 jobs) to 497,800, trade and transportation(-49,100 jobs) to 611,700, professional and business services (-43,700 jobs) to 730,200, miscellaneous services (-19,900 jobs) to 182,800, construction (-7,200 jobs) to 196,200, and manufacturing (-6,300 jobs) to 233,800. Governmentemployment dropped by 31,500 jobs in April. Employment in local government was down by 19,000 jobs, and declined in state government (-11,600 jobs), while the federal government slipped by 900 jobs.
Local area unemployment rates for April will be released June 3.
