The Virginia Department of Health on Friday announced the state's second presumed monkeypox case.
The patient, an adult who lives in Northern Virginia, did not require hospitalization and was isolating at home, the health department said in a news release. The person acquired the virus out of state and health officials are identifying and monitoring the patient’s close contacts.
Multiple countries, including the United States, are currently experiencing a monkeypox outbreak. To date, most, but not all, cases have occurred in persons who identify as gay, bisexual, or men who have sex with men, the health department release said.
Few hospitalizations and one death have been reported globally in this outbreak thus far. As of June 23, the Centers for Disease Control reported 3,504 cases of monkeypox identified in 44 countries. Of those, 173 cases were reported in the United States.
Monkeypox is a potentially serious viral illness characterized by a specific type of rash. Rash lesions can begin on the genitals, perianal region, or oral cavity and might be the first or only sign of illness. Co-infection with sexually transmitted infections have been reported, the health department said.
Some patients also have fever, headache, muscle aches, exhaustion, and/or swelling of the lymph nodes before developing a rash.
Symptoms generally appear six to 14 days after exposure and, for most people, clear up within two to four weeks.
As with many viral illnesses, treatment mainly involves supportive care and relief of symptoms. Person-to-person spread occurs with close contact or with direct contact with body fluids or contact with contaminated materials such as clothing or linens.
If you have symptoms consistent with monkeypox, seek medical care from your healthcare provider, especially if you are in one of the following groups:
- Those who have had contact with someone who had a rash that looks like monkeypox or someone who was diagnosed with monkeypox
- Those who have had skin-to-skin contact with someone in a social network experiencing monkeypox activity, this includes men who have sex with men
- Those who traveled to places or attended events where monkeypox cases have been confirmed in the month before symptoms appeared
- Those who have had contact with a dead or live wild animal or exotic pet from Africa or used a product derived from such animals (e.g., game meat, creams, lotions, powders, etc.)
