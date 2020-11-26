Plymouth has been stealing our thunder far too long.
It’s time to put away the pilgrim hats and forget about the Mayflower. The real first Thanksgiving happened right here in Virginia, nearly two years before the historic feast that gets all the credit for our modern-day holiday.
It happened on Dec. 4, 1619 at the Berkeley Hundred in Charles City County along the James River – and it’s still celebrated every year with a “First Thanksgiving” commemoration at the plantation.
It was that day that 38 settlers, funded by the Virginia Company of London and led by Captain John Woodlief, arrived at Berkeley and proclaimed: “We ordaine that the day of our ship’s arrival at the place assigned for plantation, in the land of Virginia, shall be yearly and perpetually keept holy as a day of Thanksgiving to Almighty God.”
They even documented it in writing for the sake of history.
But through the centuries, for reasons unknown, the pilgrims of Plymouth Rock get all glory for the Thanksgiving holiday, even though their feast wasn’t until sometime between Sept. 21 and Nov. 8, 1621.
Maybe it was those fashionable black pilgrim hats?
(2) comments
This article runs just about every year. There is no comparison between the two other than a meal. The Plymouth Thanksgiving was much more meaningful. First, the Plymouth separatists (not the Puritans of Massachusetts Bay) came here for religious reasons v. commercial reasons of the Virginians. Second, the Plymouth settlers developed the Mayflower Compact, the precursor to the US Constitution. Third, unlike the Virginians, the Plymouth settlers brought no slaves. Fourth, the Plymouth settlers established the longest running positive relationship between Native Americans and European settlers. Instead of warring with them, they developed an alliance. It was for their mutual benefit because the Narragansett tribe was challenging Massasoit’s Wampanoag. When a neighboring colony wanted Plymouth to join in an attack against the Native Americans, Governor Bradford refused. Peace lasted for about 5p years. This is long but it gets tiring when the Plymouth accomplishment is diminished each year by those rewriting history. Read the primary sources of the Pilgrims. Bradford’s is excellent. There is another.
*50* years
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.