Prince William County has awarded a contract to a Sterling consulting firm to lead its redistricting process.
The county signed a $76,645 contract with ARCBridge Consulting and Training Inc. on Tuesday.
State code requires localities to redraw magisterial districts every 10 years after the completion of the U.S. Census. The Census was completed in 2020, and results are expected to be released this month.
The consultant will present two options – one solely redrawing the lines of the county’s existing seven magisterial districts and another creating an eighth district.
After the 2011 redistricting, the county had an estimated 402,000 residents. Each district had about 57,000 constituents, according to data presented to the board in January. The Brentsville District, which covers the southwestern part of the county, had the largest population with 60,162.
Neabsco, in the east-central part of the county, was the smallest at 54,920.
Although U.S. Census data is not yet complete, based on November estimates, the county’s population had grown to more than 471,000 residents. The districts had grown to an average of 67,000 constituents.
Early estimates presented this year showed the largest population districts remain on the western end of the county, with Gainesville now leading the way at 72,831. However, the Woodbridge and Potomac districts on the county’s east end grew by roughly the same amount.
The Neabsco district, however, added only about 1,000 residents.
The board is required to adopt its districts by December. ARCBridge expects to present its plan by November.
